Telegram Applications

For the moment we are focusing on open sourcing the things that allow developers to quickly build something using our API. We have published the code for our Android, iOS, web and desktop apps (Win, macOS and Linux) as well as the Telegram Database Library.

This code allows security researchers to fully evaluate our end-to-end encryption implementation. It is also possible to independently verify that Telegram apps available on Google Play and App Store are built using the same code that we publish on GitHub.

Cross-platform library for building custom Telegram apps, see TDLib for details.

Licensed under Boost 1.0.

Official Android App, see Google Play Market page for full description.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 2 or later.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 2 or later.

Native macOS client.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 2.

Javascript client for browsers. Mac, Windows, Linux.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 3.

Qt-based desktop client. Mac, Windows, Linux.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 3.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 2 or later.

Unofficial apps

Linux Command-line interface for Telegram.

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 2.

A Telegram client optimized for Windows 10 (desktop and Xbox One).

Licensed under GNU GPL v. 3 or later.

A PHP MTProto Telegram client.

Licensed under GNU AGPL v. 3

Contact for security researchers

If you find any issues with Telegram apps and protocol, or have any questions about our implementation of security features, kindly contact us at security@telegram.org.